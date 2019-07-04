LEWISBURG — Herbert LeRoy Petering, 84, of Lewisburg, formerly of Phillipsburg, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at his home, following a sudden illness.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer & Ivalou (Brown) Petering and by brothers, Byron Dean Petering and Robert Dale Petering.

He was a distributor for Saps Bakery for 15 years, drove a school bus for 10 years and was a farmer for many years. He is a 51-year earned life member of the West Baltimore Lodge of The Knights of Pythias in Verona.

Herb is survived by his wife of 39 years, Joy Petering; daughters, Christina (Allen) Uhrick, Jeanice Schleiger, Gwendolyn (Steve) Jones & Theresa Levi; stepdaughter, Kimberly (Robert) Stewart; stepson, Shane (Trish) Wackler; 15 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Kenneth (Barbara) Petering and numerous other relatives and friends.

Funeral services Friday, July 5, at the Gilbert Fellers Funeral Home, 950 Albert Road, Brookville.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Preble County Humane Society. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com.