Herman McKinney

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Herman McKinney.
Service Information
Girton- Schmidt -Boucher Gard Funeral Home
226 W. Main St
Eaton, OH
45320
(937)-456-3333
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Girton- Schmidt -Boucher Gard Funeral Home
226 W. Main St
Eaton, OH 45320
View Map
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home
226 West Main Street
Eaton, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home
226 West Main Street
Eaton, OH
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

MORNING SUN — Herman McKinney, 79, of Morning Sun, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Woodland Country Manor in Somerville.

He was born April 12, 1940, in Irvine, Kentucky to the late Johnnie and Paulina (Fox) McKinney. Herman loved hunting, fishing and spending time with family and friends. He married the love of his life, Jeanetta Faye (Newman) McKinney, on Aug. 19, 1961, in Irvine, Kentucky; Jeanetta passed away on July 4, 2018.

In addition to his parents and late wife, he was also preceded in death by his brothers Cecil, Dayton, June David and Benjamin; and sisters Cleova Issacs, Retha Estes and Oma McKinney.

He is survived by his son Rick (Debbie) McKinney of Eaton; son Randy (Shari) McKinney of Eaton; daughter Dana (Rob) Reece of Tampa, Florida; son Terry (Darlene) McKinney of New Paris; 10 grandchildren: Damon (Sammantha) Reece, Bryant McKinney, Rick McKinney, Derek McKinney, Cory (Ashlie) McKinney, Michelle McKinney and Emma McKinney; great-granddaughter Loxley McKinney; brother Glendon McKinney; sister Eva Cox; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 31, at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 West Main Street, Eaton. Burial will follow at Beechwood Cemetery in Morning Sun. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 30, from 5-8 p.m. and one hour prior to services on Friday all at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Jeanetta Faye (Newman) McKinney Nursing Scholarship Fund at any Twin Valley Bank location. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from May 26 to May 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.