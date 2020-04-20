EATON — Herschel Thomas Braughton Sr., 82, of Eaton, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 at his residence.

He was born March 11, 1938, in New Paris, to the late Henry Taylor and Myrtie Lucille (Cowgill) Braughton. Herschel was a 1956 graduate of Jefferson High School. He was the owner/operator of Herschel's Auto and Towing in Lewisburg for 55 years.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers Billy, Robert and Gary Braughton.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Carol L. (Quesenberry) Braughton of Eaton; daughters Carol R. Braughton of Eaton and TaeLea (Cory) Jones of Eaton; sons Herschel (Eunice) Braughton Jr. of Lewisburg, Herschel (Bobbi) Braughton III of Lewisburg, Thomas (Chrissy) Braughton of Eaton and Thom (Tequila) Braughton of Eaton; stepchildren Jackie (Cindy) Karns of Eaton and Cheryl (Rick) Sparkman of Franklin; 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; sisters Joann Moore of New Paris, Linda Johnson of New Paris and Verna Jean Arden of Richmond and numerous nieces and nephews.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be at Wares Chapel Cemetery in in West Manchester.

Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.