RICHMOND, INDIANA — After a lengthy battle with Lymphoma, Hope Sharon Foust Bourne, born July 15, 1943, went home to be with the Lord, Friday, June 7 at Reid Hospital.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Kenneth, sons, Douglas (Carla) of Bunker Hill, and Wesley (Angie) of Celina, Ohio and 6 grandchildren, Hannah, Abigal, Sam, Nathan, Kyler and Brooklyn. She is also survived by a twin sister, Faith Karen Ross and half-brothers, Terry Foust (Patty), Rick Foust, Donnie Foust, Wiley Foust (Debbie) and Alfred Foust (Ginger) and Milford Foust.

She was preceded in death by half-brothers, Richard Miller, Eldon Foust, Jr., Larry Foust and Raymond Foust. She also leaves numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Her primary vocation was that of mother and homemaker; although she did have several short-term jobs.

She was an active member of First Baptist Church of Richmond, Bible study fellowship and a home Bible study group. Her faith led her to volunteer in such things as Reid Hospice, Relay for Life, The Heart Fund and ultimately to donate her body to IU Medical School.

Since there will be no funeral, a memorial service is planned at First Baptist Church of Richmond, Monday, June 24 at 11 a.m. with visitation with family an hour before and a fellowship dinner following.