1/1
Howard E. Toney
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Howard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

EATON — Howard E. Toney, 103, passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 at Vancrest of Eaton Health Care Center. He was born April 28, 1917 in Preble County to the late Ezra and Edna (McWhinney) Toney.

Howard was a longtime Preble County farmer and owned the first self-propelled combine this side of the Mississippi. He built the WCTM Radio Station in Eaton and WOXR Radio Station in Oxford. He hosted the radio show "Twin Acre Farm Time" in the 1950s and 60s on WKBV in Richmond. He was a former member of the Preble County Fair Board and was very active with the Fair for many years. He was also a Dixon Township Trustee.

In addition to his parents, Howard was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothea Jane (Miller) Toney, and sons Kenneth and Al Toney. He is survived by his daughter Cheryl Toney, of Eaton; daughter-in-law Peggy Toney, of Eaton; grandchildren: Marcy (Rich) Little of Eaton; Stacy (Jeff) Capek of Fishers, IN, Brian (Lauren) Schamaun of Maryland; Joshua Schamaun of Tampa, FL; Wade (Melissa) Whitesell of Eaton; and Wendy (Spencer) Decker of Eaton; and great-grandchildren: Nathan Capek, Jackson Capek, Maddie and Sophie Schamaun, Caiden and Grant Schamaun, Alex Johnston, Abbi Whitesell, Alli Whitesell, Emma Arnett and Derek Decker.

Due to the current pandemic and health concerns for extended family and friends, a memorial service will be announced at a later date. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton is assisting with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, 45420. Condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Girton- Schmidt -Boucher Gard Funeral Home
226 W. Main St
Eaton, OH 45320
(937) 456-3333
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved