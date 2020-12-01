EATON — Howard E. Toney, 103, passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 at Vancrest of Eaton Health Care Center. He was born April 28, 1917 in Preble County to the late Ezra and Edna (McWhinney) Toney.

Howard was a longtime Preble County farmer and owned the first self-propelled combine this side of the Mississippi. He built the WCTM Radio Station in Eaton and WOXR Radio Station in Oxford. He hosted the radio show "Twin Acre Farm Time" in the 1950s and 60s on WKBV in Richmond. He was a former member of the Preble County Fair Board and was very active with the Fair for many years. He was also a Dixon Township Trustee.

In addition to his parents, Howard was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothea Jane (Miller) Toney, and sons Kenneth and Al Toney. He is survived by his daughter Cheryl Toney, of Eaton; daughter-in-law Peggy Toney, of Eaton; grandchildren: Marcy (Rich) Little of Eaton; Stacy (Jeff) Capek of Fishers, IN, Brian (Lauren) Schamaun of Maryland; Joshua Schamaun of Tampa, FL; Wade (Melissa) Whitesell of Eaton; and Wendy (Spencer) Decker of Eaton; and great-grandchildren: Nathan Capek, Jackson Capek, Maddie and Sophie Schamaun, Caiden and Grant Schamaun, Alex Johnston, Abbi Whitesell, Alli Whitesell, Emma Arnett and Derek Decker.

Due to the current pandemic and health concerns for extended family and friends, a memorial service will be announced at a later date. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton is assisting with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, 45420.