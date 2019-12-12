EATON — Howard Keith Rawlings, 84, of Eaton, and formerly of Hardinsburg, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at his residence.

He was born Oct. 6, 1935, in Milltown, Indiana, to the late Theodore and Lucille (McIntosh) Rawlings. Keith was a 1953 graduate of Hardinsburg High School; he was a U.S. Army Veteran; retired as a roreman from the Colgate Palmolive Company; was an avid quail hunter and enjoyed the outdoors; was a former member of the Fredericksburg United Methodist Church where he taught Sunday School, was a song leader and held various leadership roles, was currently a member of the Eaton United Methodist Church and was a lifetime member of Gideons International.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother Edward D. Rawlings.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Vivian Nichols Rawlings of Eaton; daughter Melinda (Chris) Farmer of Van Wert; grandchildren: Logan Farmer of Middletown and Kelsey Farmer of Camden; brother Joseph (Sue) Rawlings of Louisville, Kentucky; and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Monday, Dec. 16, from 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. at the Eaton United Methodist Church, 120 North Maple St., Eaton, OH 45320 with Pastor John Richards officiating.

A visitation will also be held on Tuesday, Dec. 17, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Love Funeral Home, 14345 Greene St. NE, Palmyra, IN 47164 with a graveside service to follow at Horners Chapel Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to Eaton United Methodist Church, , P.O. Box 5014 Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or State of the Heart Hospice Care, 1350 N. Broadway, Greenville, OH 45331.

