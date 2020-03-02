EATON – Howard H. Stanze Jr., age 70, died unexpectedly Sunday, March 1, 2020, at his home.

Howard was born Oct. 25, 1949, in Dayton, to Howard Sr. and Helen Gertrude Jenkins Stanze. He was a 1968 graduate of Dixie High School and graduated from Rets Technical Center. Howard served in the U.S. Air Force. He retired from Delphi Chassis, a division of General Motors, after 30 years of service. Howard then delivered parts for NAPA Auto for many years. He was a member of Freedom Missionary Baptist Church. Howard was a long-time UK basketball fan and enjoyed fishing and spending time with his grandkids.

Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Markeatta Sprague "Marty" Stanze; daughters: Tammy (Stephen Roy) Stanze of Vermont and Sherri (Kevin) Hickey of Richmond; grandchildren: Elizabeth and Matthew Hickey, both of Richmond; sister, Gerri (Tony) Dack of California; sister-in-law, Mae Fern Stanze of Ohio; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Margaret Goodman and Helen Mumpower; and brother, Donald Marshall Stanze.

Visitation for Howard H. Stanze Jr. will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, with Pastor Brian Hamilton and Kevin Hickey officiating. Burial will be in Preble Memory Gardens in West Alexandria, with military honors provided by the Preble County Honor Guard.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.