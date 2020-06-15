Hysell Pennington

SOMERSET, KENTUCKY — Hysell Vernon Pennington, 83, of Somerset, Kentucky and formerly of New Paris, passed away June 8, 2020, at the UK Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky, after a sudden illness.

He was born March 21, 1937 in Dew Drop, Kentucky, to the late Tom and Rosie (Goodman) Pennington. He founded P&W Auto Sales along with the New Paris Carry Out, selling both after several years. He also was a cars salesman in Fairborn, Dayton and Eaton for many years. Along with his former wife Billie, they opened the 230 Club in Eaton. After retirement, he moved to Somerset, Kentucky, where he enjoyed boating. He was a member of the New Paris Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite and Shriners in Dayton, and was also a member of the American Legion Post #106 in New Paris.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Mona Watts; brothers Hubert, Elijah "Blackie", Troy and Jessie; and sons Jeffrey and Gregery.

He is survived by his daughter Cindy; granddaughters: Staci (Paul) Davis and Samantha (Luke) Medaris; great-grandchildren: Tanner and Alli Davis, Liam and Mila Medaris; longtime companion Betty Mescher; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be at Springlawn Cemetery in New Paris.

Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton, is assisting with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Hope for All Pets, (In memory of Hysell), 600 Shoreline Drive, Somerset, KY 42503.

Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.