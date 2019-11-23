WEST MANCHESTER — Idris I. Daugherty, 104, of West Manchester, passed away Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. at the Ambassador Health Care Nursing Center in Centerville, Indiana.

She was born Sept. 3, 1915, in Darke County, to the late Everie and Versa (Dill) Ketring. Idris was a 1933 graduate of Jefferson High School; and an active member of the Preble County Council on Aging and Sewing Club.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband Vaughnie Daugherty; daughter Joyce A. Maggard; granddaughter Tina Carter; great-grandson Randon Aldora; sisters Anna Stutz, Ada Petry, Vonda Johnson and Ruby Mt. Castle; brother Herman Ketring; and special cousin Herb Salyor.

She is survived by her granddaughter Gina Maggard of Richmond, Indiana; great-grandsons Justin (Kristee) Aldora of McCordsville, Indiana and Nate (Tiffany) Aldora of Mt. Orab; great-great-grandchildren Logan Aldora and Bailey Aldora and expecting great-great-grandson Hudson Lee; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held on Friday, Nov. 22, at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 West Main Street, Eaton, with Pastor Terry Campbell officiating.

The family would like to express a special thank you to all the caring staff at Ambassador Health Care in Centerville, who took such wonderful care of Idris.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the North Central Rescue Squad or Preble County Council on Aging. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.