EATON — Iva Cameron Loy, age 103, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 at the Greenbriar Nursing Center in Eaton. She was born July 7, 1917 in Preble County to the late Harry and Sarah Ellen (Fudge) Lipps.

Iva was a member of the Eaton United Church of Christ; a 70-year member of the Eastern Star Ideal Chapter #293 in Lewisburg, where she served as Past Matron; and a lifetime member of the National D.A.V. Auxiliary. She enjoyed attending many activities at the Senior Citizens Center in Eaton.

In addition to her parents, Iva was preceded in death by her first husband, Leslie Dean Cameron; second husband, Floyd Loy; son Billy Dean Cameron; granddaughter Dana Meeks Adkins; brothers Ralph and Doris Lipps, Carl and Katheryn Lipps, Emil and Lucille Lipps and Pete and Hazel "Tillie" Lipps; and sons-in-law Loyde Meeks and Gary Larson. She is survived by her daughters: Jean Meeks of Eaton and Marianna Larson of Frenchtown, MT; 12 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; 26 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be at Maple Grove Cemetery in Brookville, IN. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton is assisting with arrangements. The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff at Greenbriar Nursing Center for the excellent care they provided to Iva. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Eaton United Church of Christ, 113 West Decatur Street, Eaton, 45320. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com