WEST ALEXANDRIA — Iva N. (Linebaugh) Lindsey, 96, died at 4 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. Iva was born April 25, 1924 on her family's farm in Ellerton, Ohio. She was the tenth of 15 children born to Jesse and Carrie (Phillabaum) Linebaugh.

Iva was a farm girl who loved working with her father, hoeing corn and planting their crops. She also had fond memories of making apple butter over an outdoor fire and helping with fruit and vegetable canning. Iva graduated from Jefferson Township High School (Montgomery County) in 1942. She worked at Monarch Marking in Dayton until she was married on July 30, 1944 to Carl B. Lindsey. She and Carl had been introduced by her best friend and Carl's cousin, Nell Lindsey Furlong.

After Carl's service in World War II, they lived for a short time in Preble County. Carl then decided to re-enlist and Iva became an Army wife for the next twenty years. They were stationed in Arkansas, Colorado, Virginia, Oklahoma, and Maryland, as well as in France and Germany. Their family had many interesting experiences during those years. After Carl's retirement , they lived for a short time in Eaton before moving to Indiana, where Carl worked at Richmond State Hospital. They lived in a house on one of the State Hospital Farms. Once her children were older, Iva went to work at Reid Memorial Hospital, as well as several nursing homes in the area. She retired in 1989.

Iva is survived by her children: Carl B. Lindsey, Jr. of Richmond; Catherine Grimes of Lynn, IN; Lois Martin of Richmond; Kenneth (Michelle) Lindsey of Lambertville, MI; Roger (Lisa) Lindsey of Crawfordville, FL; Karen Lindsey of New Paris; and Janice (Tom) Jervis of Marion, IN; grandchildren: Betty Grimes of Muncie; James (Karen) Grimes of Farmland, IN; Benjamin Lindsey of Southfield, MI; Christopher (Stefanie) Lindsey of Toledo; Joseph (Megan) Lindsey of Sylvania;Robert Lindsey of Toledo; Michael (Elizabeth) Lindsey and Matthew Lindsey of Tallahassee, FL; and Kristen Lindsey of New Paris; great-grandchildren: Alexis Grimes, Cody Grimes, Casey Yost, Aiden Stevens, Ramona Lindsey, Ruby Lindsey, Eliza Lindsey, Oliver Lindsey, Lauren Lindsey, Caleb Lindsey, Iva Lindsey, Samuel Lindsey, Wyatt Lindsey, and Bonnie Lindsey; several step-grandchildren, including: Allen (Nicole) Stinson, Vance Stinson, Ty (Amy) Stinson, Alice (James) Isaacs, Robert (Gail) Grimes, Brandon (Joleen) Gant, and Bryan (Christen) Gant; step-great-grandchildren: Colton Stinson, Lily Stinson, Crystal English, Sonny Gant, and Charlee Gant; her brother, Harry (Marianne) Linebaugh of Farmersville; and sister-in-law,Donna Linebaugh, of Germantown. She had many nieces and nephews.

Iva was preceded in death by her husband, Carl, in 1994; her father, Jesse, in 1972; her mother, Carrie, in 1973; siblings: Mary Jane Linebaugh, Clarence (Luella) Linebaugh, Jesse (Cornelia) Linebaugh, Clara Jane (Russell) Long, Lawrence Linebaugh, John (Alice) Linebaugh, Edith Mae Linebaugh, Mildred Linebaugh, Fay (Martin) Overholser, William (Charlene) Linebaugh, James (Rita) Linebaugh, Charles (Catherine) Linebaugh, and Darrell Linebaugh; several nieces and nephews, including two who were especially close to her: Bonnie (Dave) Smalley and Daniel Lipps; two daughters-in-law, Rita Lindsey and Robbin Lindsey; and two sons-in-law, Wilson Grimes and Steven Martin. Iva's family was very important to her.

Friends may call on the family from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28 at Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center, Preble Memory Gardens, 3377 US Rt. 35, West Alexandria. Service will follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial in Preble Memory Gardens Cemetery