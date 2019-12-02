EATON — J. Junior Brubaker, son of Ezra Benjamin and Orpha Mae (Garber) Brubaker, was born Nov. 12, 1928, in Montgomery County. His parents moved to Preble County while he was a boy and the rest of his life was spent living in Preble County. He departed this life on Nov. 30, 2019, at the age of 91 years, and 18 days at his home near Eaton.

His health declined rapidly in the few months after a cancer diagnosis. Junior chose Joyce Louise Eikenbery, the daughter of Carlton and Ellen (Shoup) Eikenbery, as his life companion. They were married Dec. 3, 1950, at her home. They were blessed with seven children, 18 grandchildren, and 70 great-grandchildren. Together they were baptized Nov. 12, 1950, into the Old German Baptist Brethren Church in the Upper Twin District three weeks before their wedding. They were called to the deacon's office on Nov. 5, 1964.

In 1972 they became Lower Twin members when the district line was changed. Annual Meeting was held on their farm in 1978. He faithfully served the church in these responsibilities. Daddy and Mother were anointed Nov. 14, 2018. Daddy was again anointed Nov. 26, 2019. He enjoyed farming as a livelihood. They rented near Campbellstown, then moved to their own farm on Camden Road near Eaton in 1963.

After a move away from raising livestock to Consolidated Road, he continued to farm and began woodworking as a hobby. He made many items which his family and others will have as memories. Their retirement home was on Ohio 732. He was Mother's caregiver in their older years.

He will be missed by his loving faithful companion; six children: Nancy Lee and Roger Brubaker, Michael and Sue Ann Brubaker, John and Sharon Brubaker, Mark and Ann Brubaker, Kathleen and Richard Brunk, Steven and Brenda Brubaker; 18 grandchildren; and 67 great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death were: a 2-day old infant son Arlen David; three great-grandchildren; parents and in-laws; two sisters Lola and Lowell Fisher and Glenna Mae and Virgil Miller; one brother Donald and Alice Brubaker; one sister-in-law Joan Fultz and one brother-in-law Gene Fultz.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at the Lower Twin Old German Baptist Brethren Church, Quaker Trace Road, Camden. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 3, from 2-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the church.

Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.