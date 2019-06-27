LEWISBURG — Jack Lewis Hinton Sr., 84, of Lewisburg, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in Richmond, Indiana.

Born on April 24, 1935, in Haldeman, Kentucky, he was the son of Charles L. & Janey I. (Gee) Hinton. Jack was a die maker at Lewisburg Container for 25 years. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean Conflict, member of the VFW Post 975, Lewisburg, American Legion Post 322, West Alexandria, Buckeye Sheriff's Association and a Kentucky Colonel.

He was preceded in death by his wife: Edna L. Hinton in 2014; son: Charles Hinton; daughter: Catherine Sue Thompson; sisters: Nellie Baumgart Francis Matlock and Barbara Seats and brother: Beryl Hinton.

He is survived by his daughter: Sharon K. Rydell; son: Jack L. Hinton Jr.; stepchildren: Jim, Frank & Rick Rike, Linda Evans & Sandy Eldridge; Ssister: Shirley (Tim) Ward; brothers: Travis (Pat) Hinton and Steve (Kaye) Hinton; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral service Friday, June 28, at Barnes Funeral Home, 411 N. Commerce St., Lewisburg, with Rev. David O. Justis officiating. Interment in Roselawn in Lewisburg with military honors by the Preble County Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions may be made to Reid Foundation — Hospice Unit, 1100 Reid Pkwy, Richmond, Indiana 47374. Condolences may be sent to the family via the website at www.barnesfuneralhome.com.