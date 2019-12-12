CAMDEN — Jacques "Jack" G. Campbell, 89, of Camden, peacefully passed away Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019.

He was born March 16, 1930, in Camden, to the late Lester and Edna (Wilson) Campbell.

In addition to his parents, Jacques was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Ann Campbell.

He is survived by his children, Jackie (Si) Nicely, Sue Sanders, Sheila (Darrell) Wright, Dorenda (Terry) Lohrey, Kay (Coston) Fultz, Rhonda (Tony) Rivers, and Dan (Anita) Campbell; grandchildren, Rodney, Shelley, Aaron, Ryan, Tomi, Kara, Shauna, Devin, Erica, Jessie, and Amanda; numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; and many more family and friends.

Jacques was a retired bricklayer and enjoyed dancing and bowling. Along with trapshooting, he was an avid bird hunter and loved to raise bird dogs.

A special thank you goes to his daughter-in-law, Anita, for the extra care in his final years, and the family would like to give a special thank you to Forest Park Health Campus and AseraCare Hospice for the wonderful care they gave Jacques.

The family received friends Saturday, Nov. 9, at Bales' Funeral Home, Camden. Pastor Fred Schmidt officiated the funeral service. Burial followed at Fairmount Cemetery, Camden.

Online condolences may be expressed at: www.BalesFH.com.