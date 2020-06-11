James Ayers
EATON — James Ronald Ayers, 76, of Eaton, passed away peacefully at his home late Thursday night, June 4, 2020.

Born July 27, 1943, in Doniphan, Missouri, he was the son of the late John J. and Edith (Roy) Ayers. He worked for 32 years as a truck driver before retiring in 1996. Mr. Ayers was a lifelong member, and elder for decades, of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Eaton and Leesburg, Florida.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years Argie (Worley) Ayers, whom he married Nov. 4, 1961; children Brenda (Dale) Norris of Camden, Kyle (Holly) Ayers of Leesburg, Florida, Kevin (Tricia) Ayers of Snow Hill, North Carolina and Sharon Mullins of Osh Kosh, Wisconsin; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 13, at Preble Memory Gardens Cemetery, 3377 U.S. 35, West Alexandria.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Eaton Kingdom Hall or any ministry of the Jehovah's Witnesses at www.donate.jw.org.

Arrangements entrusted to the Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center, West Alexandria.



Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
