ROBINSON, ILLINOIS — Rev. James Leland Bland peacefully passed away on Feb. 9, 2019, at Heritage Health Care Facility, Robinson, Illinois.

Rev. Bland was born in Eminence, Kentucky on March 31, 1935, to Lewis and Louise Melone Bland. He was ordained to the ministry by Harrods Creek Baptist Church in 1957. Over the course of 60 years, he pastored churches in Kentucky, Ohio, and Florida. A graduate of Campbellsville and Georgetown Colleges, he married Opal Louise Moore, December 27, 1957, who survives.

As pastor of Memorial Baptist Church in Eaton, Rev. Bland led the congregation in an ambitious building project, coordinating both volunteers and professionals in building a new sanctuary with educational and fellowship space, a project of which he was especially proud. While in Eaton, Rev. Bland also served as a paramedic on the Eaton Emergency Squad for approximately 8 years.

Rev. Bland is survived by his wife, Opal, and four children: Karen Russell, Palestine, Illinois; Teresa Burrows, Pendleton, Kentucky; Mark (Carol) Bland, West Alexandria and Stephen (Kimberly) Bland, Westfield, Indiana; seven grandchildren and one great-granddaughter, as well as one sister, Florence (Bill) Barnard, Avon Park, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Evelyn Jones and Wanda Sharp, and an infant brother, Luther Douglas.

A celebration of his life will be held in West Alexandria, on Saturday, Feb. 23 at 1 p.m., at First Brethren Church, 28 East Third Street, under the water tower. This will be an informal carry-in dinner, to provide time for all his Preble County friends to fellowship and share stories of his life with the family. Please bring a dish to share, and your memories. We look forward to seeing you all again.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial gifts be made to Florida Baptist Children's Homes, Lakeland, Florida.