GERMANTOWN — James C. Bunger, 97, of Germantown, died Thursday, April 4, 2019, in Miamisburg.

Born on June 4, 1921, in Lewisburg, he was the son of the late Otto C. & Mary F. (Hilleary) Bunger. Jim was a tool maker at NCR from 1941-1977 and Ram Precision Tool from 1977-1995. He was a WW II U. S. Army Air Corp veteran, having served with the 30th Air Depot Group (Chemical Warfare) and was a member of the American Legion #165 in Miamisburg, an a member of State Road United Methodist Church, Germantown.

He was preceded in death by his wife: Claire (Paeglow) Bunger in 2000; son: James Bunger in 1950; siblings: Helen Beavers, Ruby Bunger, Frances Wright, Richard Bunger, Doris McAdams, Virginia Rasor and Carl E. Bunger and son-in-law: Bill Combs.

He is survived by daughter: Sharon L. Combs; sons & daughters-in-law: Steven J. (Sharon) Bunger and David L. (Barbara) Bunger; six grandchildren: Larry Combs, Benjamin Bunger, Clinton (Tera) Bunger, Justin Bunger, Rebecca (Sean) Plowman & Joey (Leah) Bunger; five great-grandchildren: Skylar, Adam, Zander, Joey and Logan; nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 12, at Barnes Funeral Home, 411 North Commerce Street, Lewisburg, with Pastor Gary Eubanks officiating. Interment will be held in Roselawn Cemetery in Lewisburg with military honors by the Preble County Honor Guard. Family will receive friends on Friday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice. Condolences may be sent to the family via the website at www.barnesfuneralhome.com.