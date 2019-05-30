KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA — James A. (Jim) Fidler, 79, of Kissimmee died peacefully at home on May 25, 2019, surrounded by family, in person and in spirit.

He was born October 13, 1939 in Hillsboro, to the late Earl and Jessie (Lunsford) Fidler.

Jim was a graduate of the Northridge High School in Dayton, where he played football and baseball and participated in other school activities. Jim proudly served his country in the Army National Guard of Ohio while also starting his 54-year career in public utilities. Jim worked as a lineman in Ohio, Minnesota and Florida. This allowed him great opportunities to enjoy the outdoors in addition to his hobbies of hunting and fishing.

Besides his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his sister Mildred (Edward) Bundenthal and brothers Paul (Paula) Fidler and Eddie (Katie) Fidler.

Jim is survived by Judith M. Officer, who shared life with him since 1980. He is also survived by daughter Sheri (Donald) Morrow, son James D. Fidler (Melissa Mitchell), Timothy (Karen) Officer, Tracy (David) Nelson, Cynthia (Gregg) Zelenko, and many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Jim was a true friend to those who knew him and was always willing to help in any way he could. He greatest joy was spending time with family and friends. He will be greatly missed.

Following Jim's wishes, there will be no funeral or memorial services. After cremation Jim's remains will be brought to "the farm."