James J. Brandenburg
EATON — James J. Brandenburg, 84, passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 at Reid Hospital in Richmond. He was born Oct. 1, 1936 in Eaton to the late Lloyd and Goldie (Heckman) Brandenburg.

Jim owned and operated B&F Garage in Eaton; was a member of the Eaton Lions Club; and was a volunteer firefighter for many years for the City of Eaton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Joanne Brandenburg, who passed away in 2019; and his sister Barbara Brandley. He is survived by two sisters, Betty Berry and Marilyn Collins, both of Eaton; several nieces and nephews; and many close friends.

A graveside service was held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1 at Mound Hill Cemetery (new side) in Eaton. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Eaton Fire Department. Condolences and other remembrances may be sent by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com



Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Girton- Schmidt -Boucher Gard Funeral Home
226 W. Main St
Eaton, OH 45320
(937) 456-3333
