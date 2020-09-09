1/
James L. Stevens
1935 - 2020
EATON — James L. Stevens, 84, of Eaton, passed away Friday, Sept. 4 at Hospice of Dayton. He was born Sept. 9, 1935 in Preble County to the late Russell and Freda (Tuttley) Stevens.

James was a U.S. Army veteran who served during the Cold War and was stationed in Germany. He retired from Parker-Hannifin Corporation after 37 years of employment. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Eaton.

In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his brothers, Warren Stevens and Dale Stevens. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Marjorie (Brown) Stevens, of Eaton; son, Daniel (Stacie) Stevens, of Vandalia; daughter Anne (Matthew) Karns of Brookville; grandchildren Jonathon and Benjamin Stevens, both of Vandalia; sister Betty Bourne of Eaton; and several nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held at Wares Chapel Cemetery in West Manchester. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton, is assisting with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, OH 45420. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com



Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
