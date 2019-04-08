WICHITA, KANSAS — James Darrell McKinney, 86, of Wichita, Kansas, peacefully passed away in his home Friday, April 5, 2019, with members of his family by his side.

Jim was born Dec. 17, 1932, in Wichita, Kansas.

He was preceded in death by his parents Sheldon Horace McKinney and Vera Belle (Braddy) McKinney Haas, brother Eldon McKinney, by his first wife Jeane Medlin McKinney and step-daughter Danelle (Tim) Hesse and survived by wife Betty (Fellers) McKinney and children David (Vikki) McKinney, Don McKinney, Linda (Mark) Meyer, Toni (Rich) Purcell, Tina (Walt) Locker and step-daughters Robin Foley, Tracey (Rich) McKinney, and Erin Foley; 21 grandchildren; 20 great- grandchildren.

Jim was a graduate of Wichita State, an Air Force flight instructor, with Love Box for 50-plus years as Vice President & General Manager of Lewisburg Container Company in Lewisburg. He served on various boards and was recipient of many honors and awards including the International Corrugated Packaging Foundation Circle of Distinguished Leaders of the Corrugated Packaging Industry.

Jim was an avid outdoorsman and family man. One of his favorite places to be was their summer cabin on Lake Vermillion, Cook, Minnesota.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of James Darrell McKinney to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS 67202 or , 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.

Private funeral service. Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.