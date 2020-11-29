WEST ALEXANDRIA — James Olin Hurst was born Jan. 3, 1917 in Huntington, West Virginia, to James C. and Neva Neff Hurst. The family moved to Ohio when he was 3 years old. James went home to be with the Lord on Nov. 23, 2020, at the age of 103.

James graduated from Roosevelt High School, Dayton in 1935. He was married to Lucy Edna Morgan on Feb. 22, 1941. They celebrated their 74th wedding anniversary in 2015. Jim enlisted in the Army Air Corps in April 1942 and was assigned to Randolph Field, San Antonio, TX; Burbank, CA; and John Rogers Air Field in Honolulu, HI. He served as an aircraft mechanic, crew chief, propeller technician and constellation specialist. He was honorably discharged in 1946 with the rank of Staff Sergeant. Jim and Edna moved to West Alexandria in 1948, where they raised their family: a daughter, Karen (David) Mays, and son Phil (Claudia Hawley) Hurst. Jim was a foreman at Delco Products, Dayton, and retired in 1974.

He was very active in the West Alexandria community, serving as Mayor from 1962-1966 and again from 1984-1988. He subsequently served on Village Council. He was the Executive Finance Officer of the Southwest Ohio Village Mayor Association, a founding member of West Alexandria Churches Organized for Community Action (WACOCA), and on the PCCAC. In 1968, Jim was nominated as an outstanding civic leader. He served as President of the West Alexandria PTA, a member of the library committee, and was instrumental in beginning the Oktoberfest. He was a Little League coach and umpire for many years and was an assistant Boy Scout Troup 107 leader. He was active in Kiwanis, King Hiram Masonic Lodge (32), York Rite, Scottish Rite, Eastern Star and the Antioch Shrine. Jim served St. John Church in West Alexandria for over 60 years, where he was an Elder, Deacon, SS Superintendent, Teacher, Synod Delegate and choir member. He was also a member of the American Legion for many years, and joined the James E. Ryan Post 322.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Lucy, in 2015; brothers Harold and Maurice Hurst; and sisters Martha Donovan and Patricia Kanoza. He is survived by his children; five grandchildren: Mike (Regina) Goad, Kevin (December) Goad, Carla (Johnnie) Clark, Lucian (Sherry Hurst), and John Hurst and fiance Amanda Collins; and 13 great-grandchildren: Jarod Goad, Caleb Goad, Quinn Goad, Bronwyn Goad, Darah (Joseph) Schmidt, Justin (Rebekah) Clark, Wesley (Victoria) Clark, Aaron Clark, Jacob Clark, Mary Clark, Eliana Hurst, Carson Hurst, and Gabrielle Hurst.

Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, West Alexandria. There will also be a private graveside service, with Ronald "Rudy" Roth officiating. Memorial contributions can be made in Jim's name to the James E. Ryan Post #322, American Legion; King Hiram Masonic Lodge #88, West Alexandria; the American Heart Association; and the American Cancer Society.