ENGLEWOOD – James "Jim" Orlen Warner, 85, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. Visitation will be 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30 at Community Christian Church, 11 Dorsey Akers Dr., West Alexandria. Funeral service will follow, with Pastor Don Dunn officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery. Flowers may be delivered to the church on Monday from 9 – 11 a.m. www.churchfuneralsdirect.com