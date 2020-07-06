James Pelling

LEWISBURG — James W. Pelling Jr. of Loveland, Colorado passed away June 25, 2020.

He was born Sept. 5, 1946 in Lewisburg, to James Sr. and Johanna Pelling. James retired from Sysco Foods after 30 years of service. He enjoyed spending time with his family, watching NASCAR and was an avid bowler.

He is survived by his wife Nancy (Beard) to who he was married 46 years; daughter Angela (Tim) Kirkpatrick; son Joseph (Ronda) Pelling and granddaughters Rachel Kirkpatrick and Savanna Miller, all from Greeley, Colarado; sister Joy (Larry) Turner from Eaton and half-sister Juanita Davidson from Dayton.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Donald Pelling and grandson C.J. Kirkpatrick.

No memorial services are planned at this time.