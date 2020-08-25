1/
James Williams
EATON — James H. Williams, 91, of Eaton, died Saturday morning, Aug. 22, 2020, at Greenbriar Nursing Center, where he had been a resident for nearly two years. James retired from Standard Register Company in Dayton after 35 years, then worked for Fudge's Auto Service and Carter Lumber Company in Eaton for several years.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Ruth; two sons, Joe and Steve (Candy) Williams of Eaton; one daughter, Sue (Keith) Wenger of Greenville, S.C.; five grandchildren: Kyle (Holly) Williams of Land O'Lakes, FL, Branden (MacKensey) Williams of West Manchester, Alex (Kerstin) Williams of Eaton, Nick (Whitney) Williams of Eaton, and Michelle (Bryon) Struck of Beavercreek; five great-grandchildren, three step-grandchildren and five great-step-grandchildren.

The family will have a private service. James' body was donated to Wright State University. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton is assisting with arrangements. Donations may be made to the Eaton Emergency Squad, 324 North Maple Street, Eaton, 45320. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Girton- Schmidt -Boucher Gard Funeral Home
226 W. Main St
Eaton, OH 45320
(937) 456-3333
