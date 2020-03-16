NORTH BALTIMORE, OHIO — James L. Wymer Sr., 91, of North Baltimore, passed away at 2 a.m. Friday, March 13, at Briar Hill Health Campus, North Baltimore.

He was born on April 24, 1928, in North Baltimore to the late Clyde R. and Opal P. (Caldwell) Wymer. He married Lelia Moberly on Aug. 30, 1947, and she survives.

Jim is survived by his daughter, Theresa (Ned) Slaughterbeck of North Baltimore; sons: James (Nancy) Wymer, Jr., Timothy Wymer, and Terry (Teresa) Wymer, also of North Baltimore; brothers: Clyde (Cathy) Wymer of North Baltimore, Howard (Doris) Wymer of Findlay, Bob (Mary) Wymer of Coldwater, Michigan, and Larry (Tonia) Wymer of Oak Harbor; and grandchildren: Natalie Casey of North Baltimore, Edward (Leann) Slaughterbeck of Lebanon, Matthew James (Abbie) Wymer of North Baltimore, Adam Wymer of Van Buren, Joshua (Michelle) Wymer of Orange County, California, Trisha (Don) Long of Van Buren, Lucas (Cassie) Wymer of Van Buren, Eric Wymer of North Baltimore, and Rachel Wymer of North Baltimore.

Jim is also survived by his great-grandchildren: Jacob Casey, Jessica Casey, Kayla Slaughterbeck, Rylie Slaughterbeck, Payton Slaughterbeck, Hunter Wymer, Kole Wymer, Cory Herr, Kelsey Nigh, Keagen Wymer, Avery Wymer, Easton Wymer, Bryce Wymer, Audrey Schultz, and Beckett Wymer; and great-great-grandchildren: Khloey, Gatton, Bella and Braxton Casey, Willie Nigh, and Jayle Prior.

He was preceded in death by his brothers: Donald and Garry Wymer; and daughter-in-law, Mona Wymer.

Jim retired as a welder from France Stone Company after 40 years. He was a member of the North Baltimore American Legion Post 539 and Moose Lodge #698. He enjoyed playing bingo, camping, fishing, and vacationing at Sugar Island, Michigan, but his greatest love was being with his family.

A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 16, at Smith-Crates Funeral Home, North Baltimore, with Pastor Ralph Mineo officiating. Burial took place in New Maplewood Cemetery, North Baltimore.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Toledo and/or . Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com