TRENTON — Janet Irene (Essig) Adams, 79, of Trenton, died Friday June 28, 2019, at .

She was born Feb. 18, 1940 in Middletown, to Milo and Ferne (Smith) Essig.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Edward Adams.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend to all who knew her. She retired from Viking Office Products and was the bookkeeper for the family trucking business. She was a member of The First Brethren Church of Gratis and attended the Mt. Olivet Presbyterian Church in Trenton. She enjoyed cooking, baking, canning, RV camping, traveling in the Amish country and attending any event for her grandson, Kelley, and teaching him to cook and can. She was a 58-year member of the Camden-Oxford Chapter #225 of the Eastern Star.

She is survived by her daughter, Kathy (Randy) Adams-Smith of Trenton; grandson Kelley Smith of Lansing, Michigan; brothers, Joe (Janet) Essig of Lebanon and Jerry Essig of Monroe; sister Jayne (Ronnie) Miller of West Alexandria, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Along with her huband, she was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, John Essig.

Funeral services were held at The First Brethren Church in Gratis, (100 S. East St) on Monday, July 1, with Pastor Chuck Testas and Pastor Darren Edgington officiating. Burial at Fairview Cemetery, Gratis, with a meal following at Mt. Olivet Presbyterian Church in Trenton.

Donations may be made to -Hamilton, The First Brethren Church of Gratis, or Mt. Olivet Presbyterian Church of Trenton.

