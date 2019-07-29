Janice Landis

EATON — Janice M. Landis, 79, of Eaton, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Maple Gardens Nursing Center in Eaton.

She was born on Aug. 5, 1939, in Dayton, to the late Richard and Marjorie (Mehaffey) Holp.

She is survived by her daughter LaVon (Michelle) Landis; grandchildren: Adam Calvert, Heather (Kenny) Gray, Ashley (Matt) Russo, Jordan Alexander and Barbara Alexander; nine great-grandchildren; sister Janet (Richard) Barnhart; brothers-in-law Teddy (Susie) Landis and Willard Landis; sisters-in-law Myrna (Lowell) Myers and Gail Othersen; numerous nieces and nephews; companion of many years Fred Keith; and many special friends.

Friends will be received on Saturday, Aug. 3, from 1 p.m. until time of the memorial service at 2 p.m. at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 West Main Street, Eaton.

Memorial contributions may be made to Miami Valley Chapter, 31 W. Whipp Road, Dayton, OH 45459.

Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from July 29 to July 30, 2019
