EATON — Jason D. Howell, 38, of Eaton, passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019.

He was born Jan. 5, 1981, in Dayton. Jason worked at L&M Products for many years; he was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Reds; and dearly loved his family and house brothers.

He was preceded in death by his mother Joyce Howell; grandparents Lowell and Virginia Howell; uncles Robert and Vernon Howell; and aunts Carol Howell and Sharon Jordan.

He is survived by his uncle Dale (Connie) Howell of Zachary, Louisiana; aunt Marilyn (Steve) Lambert of Somerville; cousins Christopher Howell, Paul Lambert, James Lambert and Jody Overhultz; and numerous second cousins, house brothers, special caregiver Missy Puckett and many other special friends from the L&M Products community.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 17, from 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at noon at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 W. Main Street, Eaton, with Pastor Andrew Stensaas officiating. Burial will follow at Preble Memory Gardens, West Alexandria.

Memorial contributions may be sent to funeral home to assist with final expenses. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.