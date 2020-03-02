EATON — Jean Ann Stevens, 68, of Eaton, passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.

She was born Sept. 29, 1951, in Richmond, Indiana, to the late Carl B. & Audrey G. (Sittloh) Stevens. Jean Ann was a member of the Eagles Lodge in Eaton; was an auxiliary member of the V.F.W. Post #8066 in Eaton; was a member of Campbellstown United Church of Christ; and worked as a waitress for many years at the Lampost Restaurant in New Paris and the Red Mule Inn in Eaton.

She is survived by her son John Clabaugh of Eaton; grandchildren Blake, Braden and Cate Clabaugh of Eaton; brothers Tom (Carole) Stevens of Greenfield, Indiana and Ron (Karen) Stevens of Richmond, Indiana and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 5, at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 W. Main Street, Eaton. Burial will be at Crown Hill Cemetery in Centerville, Indiana. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 4, from 5-8 p.m. and one hour prior to services on Thursday all at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the Humane Society of Preble County, PO Box 72, Eaton, OH 45320.

