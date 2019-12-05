CAMDEN — Jean L. Charles, 93, of Camden, died Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at McCullough-Hyde Hospital in Oxford.

Jean was born on July 28, 1926, in Camden, the daughter of the late Harry W. & Nellie H. (Fisher) Lybrook. She was a 1944 graduate of Dixon-Israel High School in Dixon Township, Preble County, and was a 1966 graduate of Miami University in Oxford, where she received her bachelor's degree in education. She taught 4th grade in the Eaton City School District for 27 1/2 years and was a member of the Preble County Retired Teachers Association. She was a devoted member of the Fairhaven Community Church and the Fairhaven Women's Missionary Group in Fairhaven.

In addition to her parents Jean was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Robert W. Charles in 1993; sisters, Ethel M. Frazier and Mary L. Thomas and her brother Roy W. Lybrook.

She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Richard L. and Karen Charles and Alan B. and Mary Charles; daughter, Beverly A. Charles; four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. to noon, at the Fairhaven Community Church 6585 Israel-Somers Rd., Fairhaven, with the funeral service immediately following at noon. Dr. Richard Studebaker will officiate. Interment will be held in Fairhaven Cemetery.

The funeral arrangements are entrusted to Barnes Funeral Home, 220 E. Main St., Eaton.

Memorial contributions may be made to Fairhaven Community Church, 6585 Israel-Somers Rd., Camden, OH 45311. Condolences may be sent to the family via the website at www.barnesfuneralhome.com.