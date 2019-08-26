EATON — Jean Renee Green, 47, of Eaton, passed away on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Wayne Hospital in Greenville.

She was born Sept. 21, 1971, in Richmond, Indiana to Sandra (Allen) Green and the late James L. Green. She worked at L&M Products in Eaton for many years; enjoyed people and loved to laugh.

In addition to her father, she was also preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Charles and Lydia Allen; and paternal grandparents Gus and Nellie Green.

She is survived by her mother Sandra "Sue" Green of Eaton; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Aug. 29, from 12:30 p.m. until time of funeral service at 1:30 p.m. at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 West Main Street, Eaton, with Pastor Rodney Dunn officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Gratis.

Memorial contributions may be made to L&M Products, 1407 North Barron Street, Eaton, OH 45320.

