KETTERING — Jean O'Dell, 89, of Kettering, formerly of Fairborn, passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, at .

She was born Dec. 15, 1929, in Eaton, the daughter of the late Kenneth and Zelpha (Howell) Buckmaster. Jean retired from civil service at Wright-Patterson AFB, where she was employed in International Logistics. Her hobbies included needlepoint, crocheting, and cross-stitching; and she was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Judith Ann Jones; and a sister, Patricia Anderson.

Survivors include a son, James A. O'Dell; grandchildren, Brian (Stacey) Jones, Sara (Nick) Jones-Shank, Nicole Dinwiddie, Jamie (Nathan) Locke, Jennifer O'Dell; great-grandchildren, Cody, Cole, MacKenzie, Maycee, Anthony, Peyton; two brothers, Keith (Janet) Buckmaster and K.D. (Mary) Buckmaster; a sister, Carolyn Newman; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, Sept. 26, 6-8 p.m. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn. A graveside service will be held on Friday, Sept. 27 at 10:30 a.m. at the Byron Cemetery, 3256 Trebein Rd., Fairborn, with Pastor H. Wesley Barnhill officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.