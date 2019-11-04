WEST ALEXANDRIA — Jeanette Lou Filbrun, 79, of West Alexandria, peacefully passed away in the presence of her family on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at her residence.

She was born Sept. 4, 1940, near West Alexandria, to the late Marcus J. and Olive A. (Landes) Brubaker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Carol Garber and her grandson, Seth Filbrun.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Marvin E. Filbrun; sons Wendell (Rebecca) Filbrun and Gayle (Emma) Filbrun; daughters Sonya (Scott) Kinzie, Lucinda Filbrun, and Karlyn (Philip) Miller; 21 grandchildren; brothers Dean (Carol) Brubaker and Brian (Lois) Brubaker; sister Janie (Curt) Wagoner; brother-in-law Kent (Elsie) Garber and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Upper Twin Old German Baptist Brethren Church, 3614 Halderman Road in West Alexandria. Burial will follow at Lower Twin Cemetery in Camden. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 6, from 2-5 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. at the church.

Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton, is assisting the family with arrangements.