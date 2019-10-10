CAMDEN — Jeanette Walter, 69, of Camden, passed away Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.

Jeanette was born Nov. 16. 1949, to John H. Honadel and Mary E. Hoover. She graduated from Northmont High School.

Jeanette is survived by four children: Shannon Kidd (Steve Downs), Raymond Kidd, Shiloh (Bobby) Hunt, and Amber (Paul) Personette; 11 grandchildren: Trey, Nathanial, Zack, Cody, Dalton, Courtney, Autumn, Tristan, Lane, Shandon, and Devon; three step-grandchildren: Whitney, Wyatt, and Emma; three adopted grandchildren: Haili, Jack, and Brandon; and five great-grandchildren: Lilly, Bentley, Paisley, Calie, and Arabella.

There will be a brief memorial service Oct. 16 at 6 p.m. at Beechwood Church, 12800 OH-122, Somerville, OH 45064.