Jeanette Walter

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanette Walter.
Obituary
Send Flowers

CAMDEN — Jeanette Walter, 69, of Camden, passed away Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.

Jeanette was born Nov. 16. 1949, to John H. Honadel and Mary E. Hoover. She graduated from Northmont High School.

Jeanette is survived by four children: Shannon Kidd (Steve Downs), Raymond Kidd, Shiloh (Bobby) Hunt, and Amber (Paul) Personette; 11 grandchildren: Trey, Nathanial, Zack, Cody, Dalton, Courtney, Autumn, Tristan, Lane, Shandon, and Devon; three step-grandchildren: Whitney, Wyatt, and Emma; three adopted grandchildren: Haili, Jack, and Brandon; and five great-grandchildren: Lilly, Bentley, Paisley, Calie, and Arabella.

There will be a brief memorial service Oct. 16 at 6 p.m. at Beechwood Church, 12800 OH-122, Somerville, OH 45064.
Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.