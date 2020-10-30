NEW PARIS — Jennifer Lynn Cummins, 42, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. Jenny was born May 11, 1978 in Dayton to Richard "Orange" Cummins of New Paris, and the late Terri (Wisener) Cummins.

In addition to her mother, Jenny was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Richard Cummins; her maternal grandfather, Lester Wisener; and her uncles Louie and Gene Wisener.

Jenny was a 1995 graduate of Tri-Village High School and a member of Twin Valley Baptist Church in Eaton. She was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes and Chicago Bulls fan. Jenny had a fun-loving spirit and enjoyed going to Chuck E. Cheese and spending time with her nieces and nephews. She loved crafts and crafting almost anything, and loved spending time with her dogs.

In addition to her father, Jenny is survived by her sisters: Nikki Johnson and husband Jesse of Ravenna, Ohio; Kelly Klosterman and husband Stephen of Camden; and Jodie Cummins of New Paris; her paternal grandmother, Ruthie Cummins, of Lewisburg; her maternal grandmother, Patricia Wisener of Van Wert, Ohio; and her nieces and nephews, Justin (Allyssa McCracken) Johnson, Alexis Johnson, Mekenkie Miller, Adler Klosterman, Marie Napier, and Lauren Klosterman. Jenny also leaves behind her aunts and uncles, Amy Futrell of Lewisburg, Tony Cummins and his wife, Karen, of Palestine, Ohio, and Kim Lare and her husband, Mike, of Convoy, Ohio; and countless cousins.

A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of her family. Memorial contributions may be given to Tri-Village Rescue, P.O. Box 247, New Madison, 45346. Online condolences may be shared with Jenny's family by visiting www.tributefuneralhomes.com