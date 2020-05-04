EATON — Jennifer Lynn Worley-Johnson, age 54, of Eaton, went to be with the Lord on April 28, 2020, at Sycamore Hospital in Miamisburg. Jennifer was born June 28, 1965 in Dayton, OH, she was a daughter of the late Lloyd Worley and Leona (Cunningham) Worley-Buchannon. Jennifer loved playing bingo, coloring pictures, spending time with her grandchildren and her family and friends. Her favorite sayings were "Peace out" and "Love". Jennifer is survived by her son Daniel (Amber) Johnson and grandsons Shane, Triston and Tyson, all of Eaton; sisters Becky (Melvin) Rusk of Camden and Susan (Bryan) Couch of New Lebanon; brothers Steve Worley of Arcanum, James (Diane) Worley of Camden, Scott Worley of New Paris, and Dave (Deana) Worley of New Lebanon; her beloved dog Hippie; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and many other family and friends. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by sister Anita Kaye Worley Hoskins; two loving step-fathers; sister-in-law Charlene Worley and niece Jessica Worley Helsley. Friends may call on the family from noon-2 p.m. on Thursday, May 7, at the Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center at Preble Memory Gardens, 3377 U.S. 35, West Alexandria. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m., with family and friends sharing and remembering Jennifer's life. Burial will be in Preble Memory Gardens Cemetery. Please let the family know you are thinking about them by sharing condolences and memories on the funeral home's website.



