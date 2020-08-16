1/1
Jerry Harsh
CAMDEN — Jerry A. Harsh, age 67, of Camden, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 at McCullough Hyde Hospital in Oxford. He was born Sept. 13, 1952 in Wayne County, Indiana to Kenneth Eugene and Agnes L. (Cox) Harsh.

Jerry was preceded in death by his father and grandparents, Mack C. and Bernice (McKissick) Harsh. He is survived by his mother; wife of 25 years, Lottie (Otto) Harsh; son, Jerry Harsh, Jr. of Centerville; daughter, Heather (James) Rouch of Miamisburg; stepson, Taylor (Sarah) White of Westerville; grandchildren: Jacob Buscher, Conner Harsh, and Caleb Harsh; sister, Janet (Tim) Hale of Eaton; brother, Donald "Buster" Harsh, also of Eaton; and good friends Larry Black, Ronnie Rinehart, and Fred Barker.

Jerry graduated from National Trail High School, Class of 1970, and played baseball, basketball, and one year of football. Jerry was fearless when playing sports. He was the owner of Harsh Nationwide Insurance Agency from 1985 to 2019, and also laid carpet for many years. He loved working on the farm, playing golf, watching Nascar, and vacationing in North Carolina. Jerry was also an avid mushroom hunter and a lifetime Farm Bureau member.

The family will receive friends Sunday, Aug. 16 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Bales Funeral Home, Camden. Funeral service will take place Monday, Aug. 17 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Larry Davidson officiating. Burial will follow at Fairmount Cemetery, Camden. Contributions in Jerry's memory may be made to the Preble County Humane Society, 951 S Barron St, Eaton, 45320. www.BalesFH.com



Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Bales' Funeral Home
AUG
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Bales' Funeral Home
August 14, 2020
So very sorry for your loss! Prayers for the family.
Melinda Christensen (Ach)
Friend
