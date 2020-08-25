Jerry McRill

EATON — Jerry A. McRill, 71, of Eaton, passed away Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020 at Kettering Medical Center. He was born Aug. 28, 1948 in Dayton to the late Arthur and Rosaline McRill.

Jerry retired as a Reality Specialist Manager from the Ohio Department of Transportation. He was the owner/operator of J & J Service in Eaton for over 25 years. He attended the Eaton Community of Faith. He was a member of the Eaton Lions Club; Bolivar Masonic Lodge #82, Eaton; and Ducks Unlimited. He was involved with Preble County Council on Aging and helped found the Meals on Wheels program. He was also an avid golfer and had a passion for all levels of history.

In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his first wife, Joyce E. McRill, and brother Brian McRill. He is survived by his wife Carol A. McRill, of Eaton; son Jeff McRill, of Eaton, and his children Isaac and Kireen McRill; son Justin (Joanna) McRill of Eaton and their children Harley and Jesse McRill, Elaine McRill-Mobley and stepchildren Dylan Weireter and Britney Cox; stepson Justin J. (Erica) Swartsell of Eaton and their children: Eva Swartsell, Eli Wolfe-Swartsell and Jagger Swartsell; stepdaughter Kristin A. (Jon) Swartsell-Pettitt of Eaton and their children A.J. Pettitt and Emma Pettitt; sister Sandy Mullins of Kettering; brothers Steve McRill, of Eaton, and Tom McRill, of Colorado; brother-in-law Gary J. (Sandy) Wagner of Jacksonville, FL; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Thursday, Aug. 27 from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. at Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 West Main Street, Eaton, with Pastor Jeff Travis officiating. Burial will follow at Preble Memory Gardens, West Alexandria. Memorial contributions may be sent to the American Cancer Society or Eaton Community of Faith, 400 North Commerce Street, Lewisburg, 45338. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.