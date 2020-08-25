1/1
Jerry McRill
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

EATON — Jerry A. McRill, 71, of Eaton, passed away Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020 at Kettering Medical Center. He was born Aug. 28, 1948 in Dayton to the late Arthur and Rosaline McRill.

Jerry retired as a Reality Specialist Manager from the Ohio Department of Transportation. He was the owner/operator of J & J Service in Eaton for over 25 years. He attended the Eaton Community of Faith. He was a member of the Eaton Lions Club; Bolivar Masonic Lodge #82, Eaton; and Ducks Unlimited. He was involved with Preble County Council on Aging and helped found the Meals on Wheels program. He was also an avid golfer and had a passion for all levels of history.

In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his first wife, Joyce E. McRill, and brother Brian McRill. He is survived by his wife Carol A. McRill, of Eaton; son Jeff McRill, of Eaton, and his children Isaac and Kireen McRill; son Justin (Joanna) McRill of Eaton and their children Harley and Jesse McRill, Elaine McRill-Mobley and stepchildren Dylan Weireter and Britney Cox; stepson Justin J. (Erica) Swartsell of Eaton and their children: Eva Swartsell, Eli Wolfe-Swartsell and Jagger Swartsell; stepdaughter Kristin A. (Jon) Swartsell-Pettitt of Eaton and their children A.J. Pettitt and Emma Pettitt; sister Sandy Mullins of Kettering; brothers Steve McRill, of Eaton, and Tom McRill, of Colorado; brother-in-law Gary J. (Sandy) Wagner of Jacksonville, FL; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Thursday, Aug. 27 from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. at Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 West Main Street, Eaton, with Pastor Jeff Travis officiating. Burial will follow at Preble Memory Gardens, West Alexandria. Memorial contributions may be sent to the American Cancer Society or Eaton Community of Faith, 400 North Commerce Street, Lewisburg, 45338. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Girton- Schmidt -Boucher Gard Funeral Home
226 W. Main St
Eaton, OH 45320
(937) 456-3333
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved