CANTON — Jerry Northern, 79, of Canton, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, at Cartersville Medical Center.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, July 28, at the Sosebee Memorial Chapel with Pastor Charles Holden officiating. Interment followed in the Georgia National Cemetery.

Mr. Northern served in the U.S. Navy and was a Mason. He retired after 32 years of service as an Ohio State Trooper. After retirement Jerry went back to school and became a Registered Nurse.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Marilyn Northern; children, Valerie Moore, Timothy VanZant (Marilyn), Jeff Northern and Anthony VanZant (Shana); brother, Pete Northern; nine grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren.

Sosebee Funeral Home, Canton, Georgia