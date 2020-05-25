EATON — Jessie L. Baker, 74, of Eaton, and formerly of West Alexandria, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Maple Gardens Nursing Center in Eaton. She was born April 15, 1946, in Hamilton. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Sonny Baker. She is survived by her sons William, Greg, Gerald and Brian Marker; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Private services at the convenience of the family. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from May 25 to May 26, 2020.