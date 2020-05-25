Jesse Baker
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jesse's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
EATON — Jessie L. Baker, 74, of Eaton, and formerly of West Alexandria, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Maple Gardens Nursing Center in Eaton. She was born April 15, 1946, in Hamilton. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Sonny Baker. She is survived by her sons William, Greg, Gerald and Brian Marker; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Private services at the convenience of the family. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from May 25 to May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Girton- Schmidt -Boucher Gard Funeral Home
226 W. Main St
Eaton, OH 45320
(937) 456-3333
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved