LEWISBURG — Jo Ann Warnke, 88, of Lewisburg, died June 18.

She married Donald Warnke, the love of her life and her best friend and together, they owned and operated a grocery store in Lewisburg early in their lives. Jo returned to nursing at Good Samaritan Hospital, where she worked for more than 25 year. She took extensive care of patients and of innumerable family members, friends, and community members. She was a cornerstone for and she loved a diverse group of friends, many of whom thought of her as part of their families.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Warnke; and her siblings, Franklin Hiday and Genevieve Collins; and three great grandchildren. Jo is loved and greatly missed by her daughters, Melanie Warnke and Melinda Warnke Schaar; her son-in-law, Ronald Schaar; granddaughters, Erin Schaar and Amy Schaar Harshbarger (Chase); great grandson, Cooper Joe Harshbarger; extended family; and many friends.

Funeral services have been arranged by Barnes Funeral Home, Lewisburg. Only family will attend the funeral proceedings officiated by Pastor David Justis on Tuesday, June 23, at 11. Interment will be at Roselawn Cemetery in Lewisburg.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Lewisburg Area Council of Churches Food Pantry, P.O. Box 103, Lewisburg, OH 45338. Condolences can be sent via Guestbook at www.barnesfuneralhome.com.