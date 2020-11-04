1/1
Joan Birkhead
1943 - 2020
EATON — Joan Birkhead, 77, went home to be with Our Lord Jesus Christ on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. She was born March 27, 1943 in Preble County, to the late Dennis and Mary (Hartman) Jones. She was a graduate of Eaton High School, she retired from the Baxter Company in Eaton, and she enjoyed bowling and playing cards.

Joan was a caregiver to her brother Jimmy Jones, who preceded her in death in 2007, for many years. In addition to her parents and brother, she was preceded in death by her son Bradley Creech in 2019 and husband Merle Garrison in 1990. She is survived by her son Mark (Sheryl) Creech of Eaton; grandchildren: Ryan (Christine) Creech of Georgia and Bradley, Kyle and Kevin Creech of Eaton; great-grandchildren: Reghan, Jackson, Lucas, Robbie, Max, Kacey, Kaylee and Krystal Creech; brother Gary Jones of Anderson, IN; special cousin Janet Creech of West Alexandria; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation was held Monday, November 2 from 1 p.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 West Main Street, Eaton. Burial followed at Preble Memory Gardens in West Alexandria. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com



Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Girton- Schmidt -Boucher Gard Funeral Home
226 W. Main St
Eaton, OH 45320
(937) 456-3333
