EATON — Joanne Brandenburg, 83, of Eaton, passed away Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at the Greenbriar Nursing Center in Eaton.

She was born Oct. 8, 1936, in Eaton to the late Harley and Hilda (Mann) Kreitzer. Joanne was a 1954 graduate of Eaton High School. She worked for 45 years as the secretary to the superintendent for Eaton Community Schools. She was an active member of the Delta Theta Tau Theta Mu Sorority for the past 58 years, serving as president, and other offices. She was a founding member of the White Christmas Committee, was a member of Downtown Eaton Inc., and was secretary of the Eaton Bicentennial Committee.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, James Brandenburg and many close friends and relatives.

Services were held Friday, Jan. 3, at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 W. Main Street, Eaton, with Pastor John Richards officiating. Burial followed at Mound Hill Cemetery in Eaton.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Delta Theta Tau Theta Mu Sorority, 257 Eaton Ave, Eaton, OH 45320.

Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.