WEST MANCHESTER — Joanne J. Studebaker, 68, of West Manchester, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at her residence.

She was born July 3, 1951, in Dayton, to the late Clifford E. and Genevieve J. (Handley) Daily. Joanne retired from the Henny Penny Corporation after 28 years of employment.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother Richard Daily.

She is survived by her sons Allen (Tasha) Studebaker of West Manchester, and Ryan Studebaker of Dayton; grandchildren: Dawson, Hannah, Jaxson, Jemmah, Jordan, Paige and Olivia; brothers Don (Rita) Daily of West Alexandria, and Dan (Sue) Daily of Eaton and several nieces and nephews.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be at Mound Hill Cemetery in Eaton. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the Studebaker Family, PO Box 53, West Manchester, OH 45382.

