Joey Bradley Williams
WEST ALEXANDRIA — Joey Bradley Williams, 65, passed away early Tuesday morning, Nov. 10, 2020. Born Jan. 1, 1955 in Hazard, KY, he was a son of the late Aster and Annie (Allen) Williams.

Joey worked as a meat cutter and meat manager at many grocery stores throughout his career, and also worked in construction for several years as part of a business partnership alongside his brother-in-law, Doug Maggard. He was a beloved member of the Eaton First Church of God for 21 years.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his son-in-law Vincent Jones and brothers and sisters Herman Williams, Stella Mae Laymen, Alice Lee Baker, Chester Williams, Polly Faye Neace, Kathleen Davis, Aileen White, Elihue Williams, James Irvin Williams and Jerry Williams.

Joey is survived by his beloved wife Nona Sue (Carr) Williams of 46 years, whom he married January 5, 1974; daughters Nancy (Williams) Clark and husband Bobby and Mindy Sue (Williams) Jones and husband Matthew Vannatter; and son Michael Williams and wife Makayla (Wright) Williams, all of West Alexandria; six grandchildren: Alyssa Clark, Logan Clark, Gabriel Jones, Jeremiah Jones, Emmit Williams and Jensen Williams; niece Sharon (Davis) Azzalina and Rex, of Eaton, whom he raised for six years as his own; great-niece Veronica (Azzalina) Carr, who was raised as his granddaughter, her husband Tyler and their two children Falcon and Case; brother Aster Williams, Jr. of Indiana; and sister Bobbie Jean Holiday of Indianapolis, as well as a multitude of sisters and brothers-in- law, nieces, and nephews.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family asks that those sending condolences consider donating to the Joey Williams Memorial Fund at Twin Valley Bank to help his wife Nona Sue with Joey's accumulated medical bills and funeral expenses. Donations can be mailed to Twin Valley Bank at 2 E. Dayton St, West Alexandria, 45381.

Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19 at Eaton First Church of God, 601 E. Lexington Rd., Eaton. Family and friends may call on the family from 1:30 until 3 p.m. Thursday at the church. The family requests all those who plan to come and give condolences to please wear masks, practice social distancing, and refrain from hugs and handshakes to help keep everyone as safe as possible during these challenging times. Once giving condolences, those staying for the service are asked to take a seat and continue practicing social distancing.

Arrangements entrusted to the Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center, West Alexandria. www.rlcfc.com



Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center
3377 U.S. 35 E.
West Alexandria, OH 45381
(937) 839-4476
