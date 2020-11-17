EATON — John A. Straszheim, 87, passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 at Hospice of Dayton. He was born Feb. 13, 1933 in Dayton to the late Albert Frederick and Mary Charlotte (House) Straszheim.

John was a 32-year U.S. Army veteran with service during the Korean War, retiring with the 1487th Transportation Company of the Ohio National Guard; he was a member of the Campbellstown United Church of Christ; was a local carpenter for many years and member of the Local Union #912; and he was a member of the Farm Bureau.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Alice (Pentecost) Straszheim, who passed away in 2019. He is survived by his daughter Deborah Straszheim Flory; son Stephen Straszheim; and daughter Jorene (Steve) Pratt, all of Eaton; grandchildren Jericole Flory, Tiffany Flory, Danielle (Thomas) Baumer, Megan (Shane) Bellamy, Zachary (Codi) Burgess and Wyatt Burgess; three great-grandsons; and sister Helen Pauline Straszheim Hardin, of New Hope.

Due to the current pandemic and health concerns for extended family and friends, a private graveside service will be held by the immediate family at Preble Memory Gardens, West Alexandria. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton is assisting with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be sent to Campbellstown United Church of Christ or Hospice of Dayton.

