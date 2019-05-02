CAMDEN — John M. Conner, 82, of Camden, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 30, 2019.

He was born Sept. 4, 1936, in Richmond, Kentucky, to the late Luther and Elizabeth Conner.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his son, Dan; brothers, Wallace Conner and Buford Conner; sister, Juanita Conner and step-mother, Emma Dennis.

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Shirley (Woltz) Conner; daughter, Kathy (Vic) Geise; son, Mike (Paula) Conner; grandchildren, Natalie, John T. (Ali), Shane (Carolyn), Ryan (Jamie), Jim (Beth Anne), Danielle, Kaitlyn (Matt), John M., and Jake (Kelsey); 15 great-grandchildren and sister Dorothy (Dale) Christian.

After retiring from Bunnell Hill Construction Company, John enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He spent many hours woodworking in his shop making woodcrafts and was especially proud of the military plaques he made to honor those who served.

Services Friday, May 3, at the Bales' FuneraL Home, Camden, with Rev. Doug Bottles officiating and burial at Fairmount Cemetery, Camden.

If desired, contributions in John's memory may be made to .

