OXFORD — John Edward Bower passed away on Feb. 18 at his home near Oxford.

He was born in Coshocton and raised in Newcomerstown and Rio Grande, the son of Wallace and Charlotte Bower.

He is survived by one brother, Stephen of San Diego, California, Aunt Sarah Gill of Texas, and several cousins.

He was a graduate of Rio Grande College in 1965, majoring in education and earned a Master's Degree from The Ohio State University. He was a teacher of junior high students with a long career with the Eaton City Schools at the Dixon site.

He enjoyed sports such as basketball, tennis, and golf and exercised by running and jogging.