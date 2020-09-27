1/1
John Fudge
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

NEW LEBANON — John Fudge, was born in New Lebanon Nov. 13, 1938, the youngest son of the late Frederick W. and Mary Louise (Tullis) Fudge. He was preceded in death by his stepmother, Ruth E. Fudge, and by two older brothers, Malcolm T. Fudge and David C. Fudge.

He is survived by his wife, Thelma I. Fudge, of Venice, FL, as well as his daughter Melinda Nickell, son Andy Fudge, grandson Jesse Nickell, granddaughter Moira Fudge, great-granddaughter Charlotte Nickell, and sister Dottie Farrell (Bill), all of Ohio. He is also survived by three stepchildren and seven step-grandchildren.

John was most proud of his family and was a super Ohio State Buckeye fan! John was a corporate accountant for a number of years, and was retired from the State of Ohio as an accountant and fiscal agent. He finished his career as an office manager with H&R Block, both in Dayton, Ohio and Venice, FL. He was a past District Governor of Lions Clubs International, with his district encompassing southwestern Ohio. He was commissioned a Kentucky Colonel in recognition of his service to his community, state and nation, and served as Chairman of the Greater Dayton Area Hike-for-the-Handicapped.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30 at Twin Valley Cemetery, Enterprise Road, West Alexandria. Lindloff-Zimmerman Funeral Home, West Alexandria is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindloff-zimmerman.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Twin Valley Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lindloff- Zimmerman Funeral Home
67 W. Dayton St.
West Alexandria, OH 45381
(937) 839-4507
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved