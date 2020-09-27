NEW LEBANON — John Fudge, was born in New Lebanon Nov. 13, 1938, the youngest son of the late Frederick W. and Mary Louise (Tullis) Fudge. He was preceded in death by his stepmother, Ruth E. Fudge, and by two older brothers, Malcolm T. Fudge and David C. Fudge.

He is survived by his wife, Thelma I. Fudge, of Venice, FL, as well as his daughter Melinda Nickell, son Andy Fudge, grandson Jesse Nickell, granddaughter Moira Fudge, great-granddaughter Charlotte Nickell, and sister Dottie Farrell (Bill), all of Ohio. He is also survived by three stepchildren and seven step-grandchildren.

John was most proud of his family and was a super Ohio State Buckeye fan! John was a corporate accountant for a number of years, and was retired from the State of Ohio as an accountant and fiscal agent. He finished his career as an office manager with H&R Block, both in Dayton, Ohio and Venice, FL. He was a past District Governor of Lions Clubs International, with his district encompassing southwestern Ohio. He was commissioned a Kentucky Colonel in recognition of his service to his community, state and nation, and served as Chairman of the Greater Dayton Area Hike-for-the-Handicapped.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30 at Twin Valley Cemetery, Enterprise Road, West Alexandria. Lindloff-Zimmerman Funeral Home, West Alexandria is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindloff-zimmerman.com